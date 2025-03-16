WATCH! When The Left Wing Loons Tell Their Followers To Vandalize Teslas, But They Too Dumb To Even Know Their Car Brands!

This Karen Mitchell decided it was time to join the chaos. and she grabbed her keys, fueled by a mix of spite and adrenaline.



Karen dragged her key along the vehicle’s glossy side, savoring the sharp screech of metal on paint. She smirked, imagining the owner’s outrage—until a neighbor’s shout interrupted her. “That’s a Rivian, not a Tesla, you idiot!” Stunned, Karen froze. A Rivian? She’d never even heard of it. A quick glance at the badge confirmed her mistake: the blocky “R” logo mocked her ignorance.



Panicked, she bolted home, her rebellious high replaced by dread. The next morning, X posts buzzed with photos of the keyed Rivian, sparking debates over EV tribalism and petty revenge. Karen, now sweating over potential security footage, realized she'd picked the wrong fight—and the wrong car. Vandalism, it turns out, requires better brand recognition. In a quiet suburban neighborhood,









