In a video that has left many in stitches, Corey Harris, a man with a suspended license, joined a court Zoom call while driving his car. The judge, Cedric Simpson, was visibly taken aback by Harris' audacity. The video has quickly become a viral sensation, with viewers finding humor in the absurdity of the situation. Harris' decision to attend the court meeting from behind the wheel has not only amused the public but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of virtual court proceedings.











Judge Cedric Simpson