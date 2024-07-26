WATCH: Who Is At Fault Here, The Speeding Officer Or The Oblivious Corolla Driver?

Accountability is key for everyone on the road and that includes law enforcement. Dashcam and bodycam footage makes holding authorities accountable all the easier. Now, new footage from a crash involving a speeding LAPD officer has several questioning what discipline might get handed out.
 
The accident happened at the corner of Adams Boulevard and Gramercy Place just before 6 p.m. on June 23. Police were racing to get to a call involving the local fire department and a man wielding a broken bottle as a weapon. While video from inside the patrol vehicle doesn’t provide a GPS-indicated speed, it’s clear that the SUV is traveling much faster than all adjacent traffic.



 


