WATCH: Who Makes the Worst Cars In America? Doug DeMuro Tells All

The Toyota bZ4X is the Japanese manufacturer’s sole all-electric model on sale in the United States. Likewise, the Subaru Solterra, which is essentially just a rebadged bZ4X, stands as the sole EV in Subaru’s portfolio. That will soon change, as Toyota, along with its Lexus subsidiary, plans to launch as many as 10 new battery-electric vehicles by 2026. But that’s still two years away and Toyota fans looking to buy an EV from the Nippon company have to settle for the bZ4X which is fairly uncompetitive due to the combination of mediocre range and uncompelling price. This led famous car reviewer and YouTuber Doug DeMuro to put the Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra duo on the top spot of his “Top 5 Worst New Cars on Sale” list. The Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron is also on the podium.









Read Article