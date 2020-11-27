WATCH: Why Did Chris Harris Choose The Audi RS-6 Over The Lamborghini Urus?

If you’re a petrolhead and haven’t watched the latest season of Top Gear, we recommend you do as it features some epic adventures and some very impressive cars. Among the vehicles featured were the Lamborghini Urus and Audi RS6 that went head-to-head in a comparison test.

While the RS6 is an estate and the Urus is an SUV, the two do have some key similarities between them, including the simple fact that they are both very quick and can comfortably fit a family, plus luggage. According to Chris Harris, however, only one of them gets his tick of approval – and it is the Audi.



