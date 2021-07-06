WATCH: Why Do Original Equipment Tires Often Outperform Performance Replacements?

When developing a top-tier performance car, manufacturers often have a hand in creating the kind of rubber that it wears. After all, the tires are the only contact points with the road and can make an immense difference to handling and braking characteristics. The thing is, we often forget the kind of effort that goes into this process. Original equipment performance tires are typically expensive, and many owners who come to replace them will either opt for the same design in “aftermarket” spec, or go with whatever else is available — that’s assuming the wheels are kept to the factory sizes too. But are such OE tires just the same name products with a higher price tag, or are there discernible qualities that make them stand out?







