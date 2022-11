Why is the left SO down on plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV)? We'd argue they make the MOST sense for the most drivers. Hell, I even own one and I'm not really an EV guy.



If manufacturers could just make the EV range a little longer, say 100 miles, they are the perfect solution until there is a true breakthrough in battery and charging technology.



And if you're transitioning people from cars that get 17mpg to at worst mid thirties, WHAT is the downside?



Tell us your thoughts....