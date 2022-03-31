WATCH: Why Preordering Your Next EV May Be A Bad Idea

Many companies that showed very promising electric vehicles ultimately didn’t deliver in the end, despite seemingly doing most things right. EV startups have gained a reputation for not managing to stay true to what they had promised to deliver, and even ones that appeared very close to actually starting to deliver vehicles seemed to fluster on this very important step.



Marques Brownlee, who really disapproves of what Tesla did with the Roadster announced years ago and still not out even today, says this really is a trend among EV startups. In his latest video on the matter, he of course begins by mentioning Tesla, but then extends the reach of his argument to include pretty much all the major startups that seemed like they were on track to deliver electric cars, but either went under in the meantime or they were not able to make the step to begin production



