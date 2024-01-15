WATCH: Wild Crash Ejects Occupant OVER Parked Truck And Into A Parking Lot

One person was hospitalized after a wild rollover crash in San Bernardino Friday night, which sent one person flying from their vehicle, over a moving truck and into a convenience store parking lot.



It happened at the Alta Dena store at the intersection of Madison Street N. and Base Line Street W. The timestamp on security camera footage showed the crash happening just after 8 p.m.



Much of the crash wasn't visible from the security cameras, but the sounds of the crash could be heard. A car, seemingly going through the nearby traffic light, lost control and crashed into a car parked in the parking lot. Two onlookers nearby were able to get out of the way in time. Then, one person was seen flying out of the car, over a U-Haul truck parked nearby, and into the parking lot.









Read Article