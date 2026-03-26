WATCH! Will Ferrell STONE COLD CADDY PIMPIN' In LA!

Dodger Stadium, Opening Day. The crowd is buzzing. Then, out rolls the most Los Angeles thing since In-N-Out trucks at Coachella: a hydraulic-suspended, chrome-dipped Cadillac lowrider the color of a Smurf’s midlife crisis. Behind the wheel? Will Ferrell. Stone. Cold. Face.



Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas are sprawled in the back like kings, clutching the 2024 and 2025 World Series trophies like they’re oversized Oscars nobody asked for. Ferrell doesn’t wave. He doesn’t smile. He just drives, jaw tighter than a bad Botox job, looking like he’s calculating his next Ron Burgundy sequel while the car bounces to an imaginary Dr. Dre beat.



The PA announcer can’t resist: “Please welcome… our special guest trespasser… the one and only Will Ferrell!”

The Caddy glides past the pitcher’s mound like it’s cruising Crenshaw at midnight. Freeman hoists his trophy. Rojas flashes peace signs. Ferrell stares straight ahead, deadpan as a DMV photo. LA eats it up. Baseball purists clutch their pearls. Everyone else is filming vertical videos titled “GOAT CHAUFFEUR.”



Somewhere in heaven, Suge Knight nods approvingly. Ferrell has officially turned Opening Day into a music-video cameo. Next year? Expect the car to hop higher and Ferrell to drop a diss track on the Padres.

Pimpin’ ain’t easy. But in LA, it’s apparently mandatory.











Will Ferrell drives Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas to the field for #OpeningDay ?? pic.twitter.com/TDp0d3C8Rz — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2026



