WATCH: Will This BRAND NEW 1985 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z Sell For Six Figures?

About 15 years ago, a black, delivery-mileage 1985 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z took the internet by storm after a video, a pixelated relic from YouTube’s Wild West days, showed it emerging from a truck trailer where it had been stored for a little over 23 years like a forgotten prom date.
Apparently, the new Camaro hadn’t even been dealer-prepped before it was taken off the transport truck at the dealership and put directly into storage. Now, this automotive Lazarus could be yours, thanks to MS Classic Cars.
