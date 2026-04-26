WATCH: Will ZOOM-ZOOM Mean Something TOTALLY Different Soon In Our Vehicles?

Tesla Aaron L’s latest post cuts straight to the point: “FSD has already started boosting productivity. It is undervalued.” Accompanying the tweet is a 19-second video that says more than any earnings call ever could. A woman sits in the driver’s seat of a Tesla, wireless keyboard on her lap, laptop open in front of her. While the car glides down the highway under Full Self-Driving supervision, she types steadily, reaches for a soda, takes a sip, checks her phone, and keeps working. No hands on the wheel. No eyes glued to the road. Just calm, focused office work at 70 mph.



This is the quiet revolution already underway. Commuters who once lost two hours a day to traffic are reclaiming that time. Emails get answered. Reports get written. Dead time turns into billable time. FSD isn’t just about getting from A to B—it’s turning the cabin into a rolling productivity pod.



The next leap feels inevitable. Will Zoom meetings soon happen in the car? Imagine joining a team call from the driver’s seat, camera on, background blurred by the passing scenery, while the car handles every merge and exit. Or finishing quarterly slides, reviewing spreadsheets, even recording voice memos—all while “driving.” The phrase “zoom-zoom” once meant the thrill of acceleration. Soon it could mean something far more valuable: the ability to zoom through your to-do list while your vehicle zooms down the highway.



Market watchers have focused on robotaxis and energy, yet this everyday productivity gain may be the most undervalued piece of the Tesla story. Millions of drivers could add hundreds of productive hours to their year without changing their routine.



So here’s the question for you: Will ZOOM-ZOOM soon mean conducting Zoom meetings—or knocking out a full day’s office work—while your car takes the wheel?



What do you think? Drop your answer in the comments. The future of the daily commute is already here.











FSD has already started boosting productivity.



it is undervalued. pic.twitter.com/DkyeycjX2Y — Tesla Aaron L (@TeslaAaronL) April 26, 2026



