WATCH: Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday: After 14 Years Dodge Returns To NASCAR Racing

Dodge is making a spectacular return to the NASCAR Cup Series next year after leaving the sport at the end of the 2012 season. The company will field a two-car team in the championship alongside Kaulig Racing and will confirm its driver lineup for next year at Homestead-Miami Speedway during this weekend's NASCAR event. The car manufacturer's return to the sport comes as part of its ongoing recommitment to performance, led by Tim Kuniskis, boss of SRT Performance and Direct Connection in the U.S. Stellantis dipped its toe into NASCAR competition this year by entering the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and has now committed to a full factory-backed effort in the Cup Series with Dodge SRT Racing. The brand will compete alongside Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota, making its on-track debut in February during Speedweeks at the Daytona International Speedway.















Read Article