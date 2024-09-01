WATCH: Wisconsin Police Chase Ends With 3 Dead - Mother Questions Police Tactics

A mother is heartbroken, and a Wisconsin community is finding its bearings after a police chase ended with three fatalities. The Monona Police department insists that its officer acted lawfully but is making a temporary policy change in relation to the crash. The investigation into the incident and the assessment of what constitutes a reasonable pursuit are still ongoing.



The crash occurred in Monona, Wisconsin, on January 1st. Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle due to ‘suspicious behavior,’ but instead of pulling over, the driver sped away. Officers deployed a spike strip in an attempt to disable the vehicle, but it ultimately crashed, resulting in the death of all three occupants. The deceased are two 30-year-olds and a 19-year-old.









Read Article