In the realm of colossal SUVs, where size often equates to a false sense of security, the Jeep Wagoneer stands tall as the lone hero amidst the safety trials by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).



Out of the three titans tested, the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition were left floundering in the wake of the Wagoneer's superior performance. The Tahoe and Expedition failed to impress in the small overlap front crash test, a test that over 90% of new models have been acing since 2021.



While these giants are built to haul both humans and heavy loads, they seem to neglect the safety of their rear passengers—a flaw that cost the Wagoneer the coveted TOP SAFETY PICK+ accolade.



"These results are a sobering reminder that not all popular vehicles are keeping pace with the latest safety standards," lamented Raul Arbelaez, the wise sage of vehicle safety at IIHS. "But fear not, for the Wagoneer's triumph shows that automakers can indeed rise to the challenge."

















