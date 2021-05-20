WATCH: With The Ford F-150 Lightning Starting At UNDER $40K, Will It Make A Dent In Cybertruck Sales?

The original Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, sold over two generations with sport-truck styling and improved performance, has attained legendary status since it left production in 2004. Keen to capture some of that magic for its newest pickup offering, Ford has taken the wraps off the 2022 F-150 Lightning EV, which trades its namesake’s huge V8 for an all-electric powertrain that offers up to 300 miles of range, with a starting price of $39,974. As we saw at President Biden’s press conference yesterday, the 2022 Lightning maintains the same basic styling as its F-150 twin, with two different floor-mounted battery packs. A standard-range battery (SR) goes 230 miles between charges, while the extended-range unit (ER) hits 300 miles. In both cases, the batteries send power to a front- and rear-mounted electric motor, putting out a combined 426 horsepower (318 kilowatts) in the SR, with the ER getting 563 ponies (420 kW). Both configurations make 775 pound-feet (1,051 newton-meters). And if that ain’t enough, the Lightning can power your home in a blackout for three days.





