WATCH: Woman Claims Crying In The Dealership Until She Gets The Price She Wants Works Every Time

Is the trick to getting a good deal on a new car simply turning on the waterworks? One woman thinks so. The woman says she sat at the Mazda dealership and cried until she got the price she wanted. Other women in the comments say this trick works every time. TikTok user Janessa (@nessitabonita) went into the Mazda dealership on July 30 with a price in mind for a new Mazda CX-90. @nessitabonita No we both uncomfortable ???? #newcar #newcartips #mazda #mazdacx90 #cartips #cardealership ? Yukon x Up hunnybee - IG: djhunnybee Read Article
