WATCH: Woman Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Flock After Police Accuse Her Of Driving Near A Package Theft Incident

A routine knock on the door turned into a terrifying civil rights nightmare for Colorado resident Chrisanna Elser. In September 2025, a local police officer showed up at her Denver home and aggressively accused her of stealing a $25 package from a porch in the nearby town of Bow Mar.

The primary evidence? A vast, automated network of Flock Safety license plate readers that simply placed her vehicle in the general vicinity of the crime. A year later, Elser is officially fighting back. On October 5, 2026, she filed a massive federal lawsuit against the Columbine Valley Police Department, Sgt. Jamie Milliman, and Flock Safety in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.













