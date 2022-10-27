WATCH: Woman Learns The Hard Way That Her Ferrri 458 Can Be Hard To Control

The short video uploaded by supercar.fails on social media a few hours ago shows the Italian supercar, which was being driven by a young woman, taking a right turn with the throttle to the floor.



Almost immediately, the tail-happy nature of the Ferrari 458 kicked in, sending the nose to the right side of the road. The young lady who was holding the wheel tried to correct it and almost managed to pull it off, when the car turned the other way around all of a sudden, heading towards the curb, and a concrete wall.



