WATCH: Woman Lets God Take The Wheel - Crashes Into Cars, Utility Pole And A House At 120 MPH

An Ohio woman caused an impressive amount of carnage after running a red light at over 100 mph and crashing through multiple cars, a utility pole and a house. The reason for the crash is perhaps even wilder as the driver admits to running the light with her kid in the car on purpose to “test her faith with God.” On June 15, police in Beachwood, Ohio, responded to the scene of the incredible crash, reports 19 News Cleveland. The driver had her 11-year-old kid in the car and thankfully there were no major injuries to her, the kid, the driver of the other car or occupants of the house. Traffic camera videos captured her Ford Taurus taking the nose off of one car in an intersection before crashing in the next.







