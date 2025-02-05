WATCH: Woman Loses All Control In Road Rage Incident And Takes A DUMP On The Hood Of A Car!

Talk about a holy s*** moment! Sneak a peek at this video ... which shows a woman literally taking a dump on the hood of a car in Pennsylvania.

Here's the poop ... oops, we mean scoop! PA police are investigating a road rage incident that quickly turned crappy when the woman jumped out of her vehicle and sprayed the other car with her fecal matter. What's worse, it was all caught on video!

The disturbing clip shows the aggressor -- dubbed on social media as the "Delco Pooper" -- walking from her black car over to a silver sedan, squatting, and proudly defecating on the hood of the car.



















