The woman who was detained inside a police cruiser that was hit by a train while parked on railroad tracks earlier this month is now on a long path to recovery. The crash happened Sept. 17, after Platteville Police pulled over Yareni Rios-Gonzalez after someone called 911 about a road rage incident with a gun. The Platteville officer parked his cruiser on the tracks while a Fort Lupton officer placed Rios-Gonzalez in the unit.







