Shocking security footage captured the moment a woman ran over a Porsche owner and fled in the vehicle after claiming she wanted to buy it.

The episode unfolded September 6 in Toronto, Canada, when a suspect, described as a 5'6 South Asian woman, turned up at the victim's home after seeing his SUV advertised on AutoTrader.

As she arrived at the home she can be heard in Ring camera footage telling the owner: 'Hello, I'm here for the Porsche.'