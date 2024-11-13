WATCH! Woman Talking On Phone Doesn't Realize She's Crossing On A GREEN LIGHT! You Can GUESS The Outcome!

The X post by @FAFO_TV captures a dashcam video where a pedestrian, engrossed with their phone, crosses the road during a green light, a moment when traffic is likely moving. This scenario illustrates the peril of distracted walking, particularly in urban environments where traffic signals might give drivers the go-ahead. The image serves as a vivid reminder of how easily one can lose situational awareness, placing oneself at risk of accidents. It underscores the broader issue of pedestrian safety and the critical need for awareness, prompting a discussion on the balance between personal device usage and personal safety in our interconnected world.











Crossing on a green light while on the phone is crazy pic.twitter.com/Kizu9dp5HW — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) November 13, 2024



