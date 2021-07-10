WATCH: Woman That Rear Ended Lamborghini Produces Camera Footage Showing Her Getting Hit First

A woman who was captured on CCTV rear-ending a $400,000 Lamborghini with her Audi - before blaming the luxury car's driver - has hit back in the row as new footage appears to show him sideswiping her first.

Matthew Heller, the driver of the Lamborghini, released a video earlier this month of the woman driver yelling at him for hitting her - along with CCTV footage showing her car rear-ending him in Tampa, Florida.

The clip went viral with more than 38 million views as countless commenters criticized the woman's actions.