WATCH: Woman Tries To Fill Up Her Tesla With Gas

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality.

Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in the early 20th century, making up a third of all vehicles by 1900. However, by the mid-1930s they went extinct due to a combination of factors the most important of which was the rise of gasoline-powered cars, which were much cheaper and offered significantly longer range.

Almost a century later, the electric vehicle has made a spectacular comeback, with Tesla laying the foundation in 2012 with the launch of the Model S. But some people are still having a hard time processing the change taking place in the auto industry.







Read Article