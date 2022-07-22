WATCH: Woman With Child In Car Rams Police SUV To Avoid Arrest

A woman has been arrested in Georgia for leaving a trail of devastation with her Inifniti SUV while trying to avoid arrest.Police were initially alerted to the woman’s reckless driving by a member of the public who claimed her Infiniti QX56 was veering into the opposing lane on the approach to Byron, almost hitting oncoming traffic. And by the time police caught up with her at a highway intersection her vehicle had been blocked in by members of the public. But the woman, later identified as 24-year old Sierra Hibbert of Warner Robbins, GA, refused to acknowledge officers, and after a stand-off lasting several minutes, backed her car into a vehicle behind, then escaped by driving forward, hitting a police car, a police officer and two witnesses in the process.







