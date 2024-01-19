WATCH! Women Admits She PURPOSELY Ran Over A Cop To TEACH HIM A LESSON! HOW Is This NOT ATTEMPTED MURDER?

Agent001 submitted on 1/19/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:13:15 PM
Views : 166 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Not only did she hit him on PURPOSE but she actually ADMITTED she did it!Tell us HOW this woman is NOT charged with attempted murder?Discuss...NEW: New York City driver intentionally plows her car into an NYPD officer, telling authorities she wanted to teach him a "lesson."This is what happens when you convince people that cops are the enemy. Terrible.Sahara Dula, who is a criminal justice graduate, was driving the… pic.twitter.com/AYU1Cr2DSS— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2024
NEW: New York City driver intentionally plows her car into an NYPD officer, telling authorities she wanted to teach him a "lesson."This is what happens when you convince people that cops are the enemy. Terrible.Sahara Dula, who is a criminal justice graduate, was driving the… pic.twitter.com/AYU1Cr2DSS— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2024
NEW: New York City driver intentionally plows her car into an NYPD officer, telling authorities she wanted to teach him a "lesson."This is what happens when you convince people that cops are the enemy. Terrible.Sahara Dula, who is a criminal justice graduate, was driving the… pic.twitter.com/AYU1Cr2DSS
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news