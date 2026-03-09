WATCH! Wondering What The CYBERCAB Experience Is Like? We Have It!

The two-seater, purpose-built robotaxi—designed without a steering wheel, pedals, or traditional driver controls—takes center stage as Tesla demonstrates the full passenger journey from end to end. Viewers get a clear look at the seamless process of summoning the vehicle via the Robotaxi app, approaching and entering the minimalist cabin, interacting with the central touchscreen and phone-based controls, and riding in fully autonomous mode.



The video highlights the vehicle’s clean interior focused on comfort and entertainment, the absence of any human driver interface, and the smooth, hands-free operation powered by Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology. It underscores how riders simply get in and go, with the Cybercab handling navigation, traffic, and destination arrival on its own.



This release arrives as Tesla advances its robotaxi rollout, particularly in Austin, offering the public its most detailed preview yet of what everyday autonomous rides in the Cybercab will feel like. The footage reinforces Tesla’s vision of a scalable, driverless mobility network and generates fresh excitement around the near-term future of personal transport.



Check out the video and discuss...











BREAKING: Tesla just released a new video showcasing the complete Cybercab user experience. pic.twitter.com/CE2vu5sW2l — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 4, 2026



