WATCH: Woody Harrelson Crashes His Motorcycle Into A Tesla On Way To Podcast - Blames Himself

Woody Harrelson was involved in a serious motorcycle crash, but nothing could stop him from showing up on Conan O'Brien's podcast. "I did go over the handlebar," the actor said during the live show. He also went over the Tesla.
 
The show had to start with a little delay because Woody Harrelson was late. And he had quite a reason for it. He crashed and flew off his motorcycle over the handlebar and over a Tesla when he was on his way to the studio to show up on O'Brien’s Need A Friend alongside his Cheers co-star Ted Danson.
 
The 62-year-old actor appeared on the show with his hand bandaged. Conan O'Brien addressed the elephant in the room and asked Harrelson about the "tumble."





 
 


