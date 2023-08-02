WATCH: World Car Of The Year Finalists Announced - Did They Leave Anyone Out?

The jurors recently narrowed down the list in each category of the 2023 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) awards, and you’ll have to keep reading in order to find out what these are.



In the World Car of the Year, the big winner will have to be selected from no less than ten contenders at the moment. These comprise the Alfa Romeo Tonale, BMW 2 Series Coupe, BMW X1/iX1, Honda HR-V/ZR-V, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia Niro, Mazda CX-60, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Nissan Ariya, and Nissan Z in alphabetical order.







