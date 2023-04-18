WATCH: World's Most Expensive License Plate Winds Up On A Tesla Model X

People became judgmental when one wealthy person in Dubai paid $15 million for a number plate on April 8. The amount paid for it surpasses the previous record held since 2008, when a wealthy businessman paid $14.3 million for the #1 license plate. Many saw this as arrogance, especially in light of so many people struggling to survive around the world. It's worth noting, though, that the proceeds from the auction are donated to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign to feed people experiencing poverty, so there's also a good side to this. It's not only that, of course, because rich people in Dubai are more than willing to pay whatever it takes to acquire single-digit number plates. Common wisdom shows that the lower the number, the higher the social status; even double- and triple-digit plates are considered desirable. Some claim that these number plates come with perks such as preferential police treatment and access to the most exclusive venues in Dubai.







