WATCH: Would A Diesel Swapped Ford Mustang Make The PERFECT Tow Vehicle?

The Ford Mustang is not typically known for being a tow vehicle, which is why this example equipped with a tow hitch is particularly interesting. However, there’s one key feature that allows this Mustang to tow: a diesel engine.



That’s right, a diesel. Instead of a 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder or a 5.0-liter NA V8, YouTuber Westen Champlin decided the “Smoke-Stang’s” engine bay should be home to a 5.9-liter Cummins six-cylinder diesel engine. Originally, this engine was good for 230 hp (233 PS / 172 kW) and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque, but after some extensive modifications, it likely makes a good deal more despite no actual figures being known.







