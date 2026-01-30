WATCH! Would YOU Have Let Her Go With THESE OLYMPIC Caliber EXCUSES?

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was clocked blasting her Aston Martin at 104 mph in a 65 mph zone—tailgating drivers, weaving through lanes, and flashing her lights to force others out of the way like the rules didn't apply.



When pulled over under Florida's super speeder law for dangerous excessive speeding, she begged the officer, saying things like "I'm begging you" and "work with me," even claiming she didn't realize how fast she was going (or blaming a tire issue in some reports). But bodycam footage shows the deputy wasn't having it: "You're going to jail."



Then her boyfriend, fellow track star Christian Coleman, rolls up in a black Jeep, stops on the highway, gets out, approaches the scene, refuses to follow officers' commands to back off or identify himself properly—and gets arrested for resisting an officer without violence.



Deputies searched his vehicle and found a glass smoking device with cannabis residue, adding drug paraphernalia charges (plus some traffic violations like stopping on a limited-access road and expired registration).



Both were booked, but bonded out. No special treatment here for celebrities or athletes—reckless speeding at triple digits endangers everyone on the road, and interfering with cops just makes it worse.

