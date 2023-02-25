WATCH! Would YOU Have The COURAGE Of THIS Middle School Teacher Under The Same Situation??

A middle school teacher is being hailed a hero for pulling a wheelchair-bound man from a burning van, moments before it erupted into a fiery ball of flames.



The heart-pounding incident took place on Thursday along Interstate-384 in Connecticut. The man, named only as John, had been driving his mobility-limited van and was using a wheelchair. After smelling smoke and seeing flames, he pulled his car over to the side of the road.



Heather Sica-Leonard was driving on the same ramp- heading eastbound, on her way home from work when she spotted the burning car, and a man hanging out the door- when her instincts immediately kicked into gear.



The man, identified as John, told her he was disabled and needed his chair. Without hesitation, the brave woman told NBC Connecticut that she 'grabbed' the man's chair, and 'helped him get into it...and then moved away from the vehicle,' moments before the fire consumed his vehicle.



Manchester Fire and Rescue and EMS said Sica-Leonard 'actions averted an almost certain fatal outcome and prevented anyone from being injured.'



BRAVO young lady!



