WATCH: Wrangler Driver Attacks Lexus Dealership In Beverly Hills

Late on the night of July 3rd, the driver of a Jeep Wrangler smashed into a Beverly Hills Lexus dealership. Bystanders on the scene say that the driver then backed into a traffic sign and abandoned the vehicle. There’s little information about why exactly this SUV driver decided to assault the building. Video from the scene shows the Jeep driver moving the Wrangler around erratically. As it begins we see the white SUV changing directions before it drives toward the dealership. It’s unclear whether or not they come into contact with the wall but we can see the initial damage already done. As it backs up away from the wall it seems that the front passenger-side tire is flat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street People Of Beverly Hills (@streetpeopleofbeverlyhills)



