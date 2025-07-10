WATCH: Xiaomi SU7 Takes Off On It's Own After Receiving A Command From An iPhone

A video of a Xiaomi SU7 sedan seemingly taking itself for a spin went viral over the weekend in China, sparking safety concerns. The internet was quick to imagine hacked cars and rogue AI, but Xiaomi quickly shut down the drama, claiming that the mysterious drive was simply triggered by a remote command from the owner’s Apple iPhone. The incident took place on September 30, when the owner, identified as Li Xiaoshuang, parked his light blue SU7 outside a store in the city of Weihai. Minutes later, while he was inside the shop with a woman, the car began to creep forward with no one behind the wheel. Realizing what was happening, Li rushed outside and sprinted after his runaway EV.













