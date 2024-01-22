WATCH: YES You Can Charge A Tesla In Sub Zero Temperatures

It turns out that if you know what you are doing, then a Tesla will fast charge without issue even at negative 31 degrees. What's the trick to getting it to charge in extreme cold?



The vehicle featured in the video here is a 2022 Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range version and it's being driven in Alberta, Canada. The temperature is around -31 Fahrenheit, though the car's display does show it to be even colder at one point during the video.



We're featuring this video to show a counterpoint to what recently happened in Chicago during an extreme cold spell. In Chicago, countless electric cars were unable to charge due to the extreme cold, but there were numerous reasons for the failed charging, including lack of preconditioning, lack of knowledge of EVs, dead cold rideshare EV batteries, not plugging in for long enough to initiate a charge and so on.









Read Article