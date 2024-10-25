WATCH: Yang Wang SUV Shows Everyone How To Handle Flooded Roads

In 2020, Elon Musk claimed that the then-yet-to-be-launched Tesla Cybertruck was the automotive Jesus, in the sense that it could float on water, even promising two years later that it could be used as a boat. Sure, we've seen the EV wade waters just as any ICE-powered truck would, but we have yet to see the stainless steel-bodied Tesla do an actual demo of its supposed amphibious nature. Enter the BYD YangWang U8, launched in China in 2023. Despite the unfortunate name (at least in Western countries), this electric SUV has the capability to float on water, and this video from China captures the full demonstration. Now, we've seen the U8's aquatic feature before in photos, but this will be a closer look at this cool feature that you shouldn't try at home.















