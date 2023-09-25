WATCH: Yang Wang U8 SUV Pulls Out It's Party Trick - It Can Drive On Water

The unfortunately-named YangWang U8 debuted earlier this year, and the large electric SUV has just revealed its biggest party trick - the ability to float on water and paddle away at speeds of 2 mph if you somehow drive it into a lake. Yes, the YangWang U8 can drive on water.

Chinese media appear to be at the launch of the U8, as CarNewsChina loaded several videos of the car's abilities on its YouTube channel. The most interesting is what appears to be called Emergency Floating Mode.









