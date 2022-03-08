WATCH: Yet ANOTHER Tesla Driver Caught Sleeping While Autopilot Drives

Teslas are not 'self-driving' cars so you can nap in them. It is so you can relax and take control back when it is needed, even if the car has the Autopilot engaged. The images show what some people are capable of for a nap. They are willing to put their lives on the line.



It happened again: the driver of a Tesla was filmed while being asleep at the wheel with the car on Autopilot on the motorway. A video on Reddit shows the arrogance that some drivers of the American electric model end up showing. The moment was captured with a smartphone by someone driving past the black Tesla.







