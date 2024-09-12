WATCH: Yet Another SUV Scores Zero Stars In Crash Testing - Is It Time For An International Safety Standard?

New cars are supposed to be much safer than their predecessors. With cutting-edge development and manufacturing techniques, you’re more likely to walk away from a car crash today than you were a decade ago. Sure, the car might be totaled, but that’s just metal, it can be replaced–your life can’t.

That’s the idea, at least. But not all cars are created equal. Enter the Neta V, a Chinese-made relatively affordable electric car that’s also sold in Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand. It’s a front-wheel drive subcompact crossover with a theoretical range of up to 249 miles and basic amenities.









