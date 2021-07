Hyundai Motor Group is on a roll now with its new standalone EVs like the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Underpinned by the E-GMP electric vehicle architecture, both Korean EVs have seen rave reviews so far, and this one from UK's Vanarama is no exception.

We chose to share it with you because it advises prospective Tesla Model 3 buyers not to place their order until they’ve tried the Ioniq 5. That’s a pretty big claim in our book, so let’s see if it’s justified.