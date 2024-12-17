WATCH: You Can Get A New Fiat 500e With $0 Down And $0 Per Month After Colorado Incentives

The Fiat 500e is a decent electric city car, but it has one big downside: its price tag. For about $34,000, you only get 141 miles of range, two doors and four seats, which isn’t exactly enticing when the Chevrolet Equinox EV exists. It’s bigger, has more range and costs about the same when you factor in the $7,500 tax credit. However, there’s a lease deal for the Fiat 500e out there that beats just about everything on the market, simply because it’s free–with an asterisk. Thanks to tax credits, you can lease the Italian electric supermini with $0 down and $0 per month. If you live in Colorado. And have a credit score above 700. And you also need to consider the sales tax and insurance, but that’s also valid for any other lease out there, so no surprise here.













