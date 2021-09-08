WATCH: You Know It Is Going To Be A Bad Day When You Do THIS To Your Ferrari

The Ferrari Roma is a beautifully designed V8 supercar. In fact, former Ferrari designer Frank Stephenson, who penned the F430 and FXX, rated the grand tourer an impressive 9.5 out of perfect 10, with the remaining 0.5 attributed to some design adjustments he'd like to see to make it perfect in his eyes.

But that won't be the case in this particular unit spotted in Europe. In a video uploaded by SupercarNews on YouTube, a silver Ferrari Roma was caught in a tight situation... literally. The Roma got stuck in a narrow Italian street, seen on the video embedded on top of this page.



