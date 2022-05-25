WATCH: You May Be Sold On The F-150 Lightning, But Buyers In The Truck Capital Of The World Aren't So Sure

Ford is aiming high with the F-150 Lightning, looking to keep the segment lead it already has even with the shift to electric vehicles. And even though it’s only for America, it has been attracting attention from around the world and now Top Gear has flown in to try it out, impressed by its usability and specs.



This isn’t a typical review, though, as presenter Jack Rix takes the F-150 Lightning to a gathering of pickup owners and American patriots in Cleburne, Texas to see what they thought of it. Opinions among this more traditionalist crowd seem mixed, with some people pointing to insufficient charging points as the main reason why they thought the shift to EVs couldn’t happen right now.







Read Article