Tesla has started rolling out Full Self-Driving (Supervised) version 15, marking the first major version jump since v14. The company announced the update on November 21, 2026, with early access beginning immediately and a wider release planned for December alongside the 2026 Holiday Update, according to Elon Musk.



v15 upgrades every part of the end-to-end driving network. Tesla claims a 25x improvement in the critical intervention rate, credited to an upgraded vision encoder shared across FSD, Robotaxi, and Optimus. The encoder was trained on millions of internet videos for better generalization and data efficiency.



A standout feature is Tesla Reality View (also called Tesla Augmented Reality), a real-time generative visualization that streams a detailed, photo-realistic view from a virtual camera above the vehicle. Drivers can see and interact with what FSD is planning, with options for fullscreen, map, split, or quiet modes. Upcoming turns appear directly in the visualization, and turn signals are quieter.



Other improvements target longstanding weaknesses: better detection of road signs, small animals, debris, chains, potholes, and standing water; more natural speed handling across driver profiles, school zones, speed limits, and bad weather; fleet-learned navigation at the start and end of trips (expanding later); personalized parking suggestions with multiple map options; improved driver monitoring (including with hats and sunglasses, with reduced strictness at higher speeds); speed-camera slowdowns; and new Bike Rack Mode that enables FSD with hitch accessories (though it disables reversing and related features).



The update targets AI4/HW4 hardware. FSD remains supervised, requiring an attentive driver. While Tesla highlights the safety gains and visual advances, independent verification of the 25x claim is still pending as early users receive the software.













Elon wasn’t exaggerating one bit. https://t.co/srXOaXgEUq — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) November 21, 2026



