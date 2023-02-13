WATCH: You Tuber That Was In Hot Water For Jumping His TRX Now Goes Offroading With A C8 Corvette

We thought we’d seen it all when in late 2021, a YouTuber by the name of Street Speed 717, jumped over a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in his Ram 1500 TRX (and who was previously fined $53,000 for driving through a creek with the latter). Well, fast forward to 2023 and that same YouTuber has jumped yet another car, this time one far less suited to such a stunt than a TRX. The subject of their latest video is a “brand new” Rapid Blue Chevy Corvette Stingray C8, a mid-engined sports car built for smooth pavement driving, not for navigating gravel roads or performing jumps between dirt hills. However, the Influencer/YouTuber disregards the intended use of the car and operates it in any manner they see fit.







