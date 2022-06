Police are searching for the scooter-riding gunman who opened fire on a group of people in the Bronx, leaving one person wounded.



Surveillance footage showed four men sitting near a stoop on Wales Ave. near E. 152nd St. in Woodstock in the Bronx, New York City, at around 7pm on Thursday when two men on a scooter rode by.



The one riding in the back of the scooter, suddenly stood up, pulled out a gun and began shooting.