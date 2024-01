In a bizarre incident that has caught the attention of the world, a Thai woman was arrested after her pet lion was spotted being taken for a ride in a luxurious Bentley. The incident has sparked outrage among animal rights activists and raised questions about the legality of owning exotic animals as pets.









A Thai woman has been arrested after a friend took her pet Lion out in a Bentley pic.twitter.com/amQZC7lC9S — Pubity (@pubity) January 27, 2024